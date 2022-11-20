Der Soldat Ben Winter

Not Available

Ben Winter returns from his tour in Afghanistan with the German ISAF. Having survived a suicide bombing, which claimed the life of his best friend, he is trying to find his way back to his old life, with his girlfriend, family and friends. But his memories are catching up with him. Increasingly, he is losing contact with reality and his trauma gets the upper hand. A near-accident makes him and his family finally aware of the deep-rooted trauma and feelings of guilt he brought back from Afghanistan and he checks into a veterans' hospital for treatment.