Der Tropfen - Ein Roadmovie

Rainer has a miserable life. He works as a pizza delivery guy in a small eastern german town. Unhappy with his situation and apparently short on money he's also struggeling with the dementia of his mother, who he cares for. Soon he can't take it anymore having anything accomplished in his life. With his mother in a home and a self-made bomb in the back of his delivery scooter he's heading north to Berlin. The road trip begins.