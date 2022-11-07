Der Waldbauernbub - Weihnacht in der Waldheimat

Not Available

The famous styrian writer Peter Rosegger was born on the 31st of July 1843 on the “Kluppeneggerhof” (N 47°29.715` E 015°37.779`). After having been an apprentice to the local tailor he tried to gain some education by himself during the years 1865 – 1869 but finally ended up attending the “Akademie für Handel und Industrie in Graz”. Due to scholarships he even was able to start his writing career during these years, so that in 1870 his first book of poems “Zither und Hackbrett”, written in styrian dialect, was published.