Der weisse Massai Krieger

For the first time in history, a white man Benjamin Eicher has been invited to become a Maasai Warrior. The Maasai of East Africa are one of the last tribes on earth to live as they did hundreds of years ago. Benjamin will live with the tribe, sleep, hunt, and survive in the bush. He will learn their culture, their customs of dance and play, and discover how to conquer the dangers of the wilderness. Will he be able to become a Maasai? The rules are are not written in stone. To become a Maasai is a great journey into the unknown. Join us on this incredible adventure! Produced by Timo Joh. Mayer (Little Brother Films) Benjamin Eicher (Lausbuben Films) Martin Wenzel (WIP-Dresden)