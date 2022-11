Not Available

Ivan Mozzhukhin is a "...hot-headed Caucasian mountaineer leader whose irrational behavior comes to the attention of the Czar . Hoping to use Hajji Murad as a go-between in his plans to conquer the Caucasus mountaineers, the Russian ruler finds that the hero is not so easily manipulated. Rescuing the beautiful Saira from the Czar's clutches, Hajji Murad leads the mountain people's revolt against the despotic regent." Needless to say, the film ends in tragedy.