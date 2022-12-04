Not Available

"I have the safest fried potatoes" quipped a snack bar operator in the summer of 2007 in Heiligendamm. On the occasion of the G8 summit the sleepy seaside town mutated into high security zone. For lush 12.3 million euros a steel fence was erected, the heads of state before the summit demonstrated that opponents should be separated. Andreas Horn and Armin Marewski show in their impressive documentary people on both sides of the fence to speak: residents, tourists, press representatives, police, advocates and Protestants apparently their own personal views on the 13 km long steel fence structure.