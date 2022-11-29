Der zweite Frühling

Not Available

Hanne and Barbara, girlfriends in their prime, go to Bad Elster for a cure, where they really let it crack - much to the delight of entrepreneur Edzard and globetrotter Georg. But the way to the second spring is not without thorns: The strict head nurse displeases the behavior of Hanne and Barbara very much. In addition, the two girlfriends dizzy their new admirers to secure their chances in the opposite sex. Unfortunately, these lies have short legs and the new love luck has to pass so much more than a test.