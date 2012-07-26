2012

Jae-hyuk is a pharmaceutical worker for a medical supplies company. When a series of dead bodies are found floating in the Han River. The public is shocked to discovered that the deaths are related to a fatal outbreak of virus-infected mutant parasitic horsehair worms, called 'Yeongasi', that can control the human brain. Those infected shows symptoms of hunger and thirst, hence jumps into the river to combat dehydration. Whilst the authorities work to find a cure, Jae-hyuk struggles to save his family when they also exhibits similar symptoms.