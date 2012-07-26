2012

Deranged

  Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 26th, 2012

Studio

CJ Entertainment

Jae-hyuk is a pharmaceutical worker for a medical supplies company. When a series of dead bodies are found floating in the Han River. The public is shocked to discovered that the deaths are related to a fatal outbreak of virus-infected mutant parasitic horsehair worms, called 'Yeongasi', that can control the human brain. Those infected shows symptoms of hunger and thirst, hence jumps into the river to combat dehydration. Whilst the authorities work to find a cure, Jae-hyuk struggles to save his family when they also exhibits similar symptoms.

Cast

Moon Jung-HeeKyeong-soon
Kang Shin-ilDr. Hwang
Choi Jeong-WooHealth Minister
Deok-hyeon JoTae-won
Jeon Kuk-HwanPrime Minister
Lee Hyeong-cheolJason Kim

