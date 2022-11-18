Derby Days South Coast | Portsmouth v Southampton

Not Available

Take two towns steeped in war, tragedy and violence add a deep passion for local football and pit them against each other and you have one hell of a Derby Day. It's the South Coast derby. Perhaps the rarest played major derby in the UK and certainly one of the most ferocious, thanks to two cities and sets of fans who have a hell of a lot of passion, pride, and personality as well as an edge you wouldn't want to cross. It's Portsmouth v Southampton for the first time in seven years, in the third round of the Carabao Cup and just like every other time they've met, there’s going to be scenes.