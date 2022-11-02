Not Available

With the cooperation of Derek Jeter and the Yankees, Major League Baseball Productions gained extensive access to Jeter both at and away from the ballpark. For the first time ever, Jeter wore a microphone during two games, including the one in which he reached the 3,000 career hit milestone. He also allowed MLB Productions camera crews to follow him on multiple occasions and in a variety of settings, including in his home and during rehabilitation from a calf injury. DEREK JETER 3K also features exclusive interview footage with the Yankees captain, which was recorded shortly after he became only the 28th player in MLB history to achieve the milestone. Produced by MLB Productions in collaboration with HBO Sports, DEREK JETER 3K includes reflections on Jeter's entire career, including footage in the Major League Baseball Film and Video Archive ranging from his early days with the Yankees through his five World Series Championships. The special also has interviews with his family and ...