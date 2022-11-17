Derek Special

Not Available

Pregnant again, Hannah is back with Tom, now working on the bins, and they are shortly to marry, with Derek giving the bride away. Derek himself spends the night in the home's caravan with girlfriend Tracey though it is unclear whether they did anything except sleep. Days before the wedding Hannah gets so annoyed with Kev that she throws him out and he is next discovered in hospital, suffering from alcohol poisoning. However, at Derek's request, she lets him back in on condition he gives up the drink and allows him to give her away at the wedding instead of Derek. Despite a bizarre speech from Kev the day goes well and some months later Hannah gives Derek her new-born baby to hold.