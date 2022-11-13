Derevnya. S toboy ne videlis pochti 20 let

Not Available

The author of the documentary comes to the village of Tverregion, where he was not been for about 20 years. Happy memories of his childhood holidays in this village, about his friends and relatives become sad, as now there are desolation and devastation in these lovely places. The different fates of its inhabitants, who 20 years ago were carefree boys and girls, make us think that a human life depends not only on external circumstances, but also on himself, on his mood, efforts and his own outlook!