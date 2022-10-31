Derren Brown: Hero at 30,000 Feet

Not Available

Derren Brown, the acclaimed psychological illusionist, returns to Channel 4 for a thought provoking - and life transforming - special. Following the successes of previous television specials such as Russian Roulette Live, Séance, The Heist and The Events, Derren once again creates edge-of-the-seat television as he takes 'average Joes' on an extraordinary psychological journey. In a powerful transformation, which will include an amazing, must-watch finale, Derren releases his subjects from the restraints that they have placed on themselves and allows them the opportunity to fulfil their true potential, opening the door to a new and exciting future...