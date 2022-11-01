Des Bishop: Desfunctional

Not Available

Welcome to the Roisin Dubh, Galway’s legendary trad music venue. It's a place of magic and the place where Des Bishop chose to film his latest, internationally acclaimed stand up show Desfunctional. Take a seat and prepare yourself for a hilariously funny, electrifying and unique comedy experience. From skinny dipping in Dingle to what the Irish Barack Obama would sound like, Desfunctional takes a humorous look at why the Irish turn every emotional experience into a joke. Des is on fire in this brilliant show which delivers the powerful and intimate feel of a sizzling trad music session.