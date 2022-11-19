Des Bishop: Tongues

Not Available

Much of Bishop’s show is concerned with identity. Faced with a 16-year-old Irish girl exclaiming: ‘But you know us so well!’ the 32-year-old responds with: ‘Perhaps that’s because I’ve been here two years longer than you.’ But not all life in Ireland is viewed with a rosy hue. The Irish bitterness is compared to the Americans’ ‘have a nice day’ attitude, and he reveals he used to attend St Peter’s College infamous for Father Donal Collins, nicknamed Slinky by the kids because of his paedophile ways. But perhaps the highlight of the night comes not from the cultural material but from his frank account of having testicular cancer in his mid-twenties. Of how it wasn’t the cancer that affected him the most but the loss of one testicle. His rant on why he would want it replaced with a silicone implant is carefully balanced between poignancy and humour.