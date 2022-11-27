Des Gens Bien

Not Available

During a misfire, Gabriel and Raphael, two robbers Sunday, escape by accidentally kidnapping Paloma, an 8-year-old girl. Michel, an experienced cop, makes it a point of honor to stop the two men and recover the girl. Soon Gabriel and Raphael discover that the girl is not alone. Paco, her imaginary "friend", accompanies her and protects her against a heavy secret - Paloma is a child beaten by her parents. They now have the choice: to make the girl to these executioners and be bastards, where to keep with them and pass for bastards.