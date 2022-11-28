Not Available

Jersey Boys, The Who's Tommy, Billy Crystal's 700 Sundays, and now, Canada's Stratford Shakespeare Festival. This is the world of Big Time Theatre, and Des McAnuff's creative fingerprints have been on all of them. Des knows better than most how to stage artistically and commercially successful theatrical shows, but who knew that this Canadian-born director could play a wicked red hot guitar? Des McAnuff - A Life in Stages takes you behind the scenes of the hottest stage director working today. With a soundtrack composed by Des himself, listen to Pete Townshend, Billy Crystal and Christopher Plummer explain how working with Des McAnuff has been a profound artistic experience. Thought provoking and often times hilarious, welcome to the life of Des McAnuff.