Des ombres dans la maison

Paulo Gustavo, 15 years, spends his days to the Social centre of the evangelistic Church. His mother, Gisele, has alcoholism problems. She has to go to the Centre where she meets Valeria, the social worker charged of submitted of a report with the authorities to validate or not the guard of the children by their mother. Valéria is also mother of two children. She is an evangelistic Pasteur and pushes the family to integrate her Church. Gustavo tells to everybody that he's in love with “Taina”, who nobody knows.