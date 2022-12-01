Desafío urbano

Not Available

Jesús Daniel's dream is to be a great musician. After passing demanding tests and winning a scholarship, he became a student at the prestigious but inflexible Conservatory of the Americas. There, Jesús Daniel finds himself fighting against the arrogance of the wealthy and unscrupulous Titus, who sees the enemy to be defeated in the son of the humble and sick gardener of the institution. The rivalry between the boys seems to move towards a fatal outcome when the unexpected opportunity arises to end the conflict with songs and extreme choreography at the Urban Challenge International Festival in Punta Cana.