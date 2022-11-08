Not Available

Desakan Dewasa is a tale of Asib having to face adulthood before his time. He has a deep desire to go to school and learn like any other children his age but fate take a cruel turn on him; as he had to fend for himself and grandmother. His grandmother is disabled due to tragic accident that took both of Asib’s parent lives and her ability to walk. The unfortunate accident left Asib take care for his grandmother and himself. This is a story of hope and despair, where everyone’s action is based on the merit of desperate acts and needing something.