Not Available

There has been a grave massacre within a highly successful insurance company in Puerto Rico. The owners, a married couple, have been slaughtered along with their employees. While the police are investigating, a private investigator, Isabelo, is hired. The investigation takes place in an underworld of frayed relationships and foul connections. It is a detective story that revolves around unforeseen secrets dealing in the occult and certain passions that only appear to spawn loathing.