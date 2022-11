Not Available

Vacationing in a small town, a frantic Daniel Corban (James Franciscus) shows up at the local police station, declaring that his wife has disappeared. Corban imperiously demands that the easygoing police inspector (Jack Klugman) drop everything and find his missing spouse. Within a few days, a woman (Elizabeth Ashley) claiming to be the wife shows up-but Corban insists that he's never met the woman before.