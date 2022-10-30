Not Available

Descendant

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

As Ann Hedgerow - an indirect descendant of Edgar Allen Poe - begins to explore her family's past, she meets novelist Ethan Poe. Ethan, also a distant descendant of Poe, is tormented by visions of his famous ancestor. When Ann and Ethan begin a romance, the dark - and deadly - secrets of Poe's legacy emerge... will Poe's stories inspire a real-life horror-tragedy?

Cast

Katherine HeiglAnn Hedgerow / Emily Hedgerow
Jeremy LondonEthan Poe / Frederick Usher
Nick StabileDeputy John Burns
Arie VerveenEdgar Allan Poe
William KattDr. Tom Murray
Whitney DylanLisa

