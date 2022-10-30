As Ann Hedgerow - an indirect descendant of Edgar Allen Poe - begins to explore her family's past, she meets novelist Ethan Poe. Ethan, also a distant descendant of Poe, is tormented by visions of his famous ancestor. When Ann and Ethan begin a romance, the dark - and deadly - secrets of Poe's legacy emerge... will Poe's stories inspire a real-life horror-tragedy?
|Katherine Heigl
|Ann Hedgerow / Emily Hedgerow
|Jeremy London
|Ethan Poe / Frederick Usher
|Nick Stabile
|Deputy John Burns
|Arie Verveen
|Edgar Allan Poe
|William Katt
|Dr. Tom Murray
|Whitney Dylan
|Lisa
