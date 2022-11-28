Descendants of Dragon Master

Not Available

On the way to Beijing poor student Li Xiuyuan meets professional demon catcher Yin Pingzhi who imprisoned soul of three-year old white dragon Xiao Qinglong. After accidental mistake white dragon essence entered in Li'body and student take two sets of souls. But Li Xiuyuan continues his journey to the capital and befriends a depressed female demon hunter, Sansheng, who is at the bottom of the list. At first, Sansheng wants to catch the Dragon Demon to fulfill his wish to be in the top ten, but after getting to know Li Xiu Yuan and the Little White Dragon, San Sheng is forced to take a closer look at their relationship.