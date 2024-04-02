Descendants: The Rise Of Red

Not Available

Red is the whip-smart and rebellious teenage daughter of the Queen of Hearts. Chloe, on the other hand, is the perfectionist and athletic daughter of Cinderella and Prince Charming. In order to prevent an impending coup in Auradon – one that looms during the celebration of a new royal baby – Red must join forces with Chloe to travel in back in time, via the White Rabbit’s pocket watch, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.