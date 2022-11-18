Not Available

A stunning film based on majestic music based on a mesmerizing short story based on a unique natural phenomenon In 1980, Philip Glass wrote a piece of music inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s short story A Descent into the Maelstrom, which in turn was inspired by Moskenesstraumen – a unique natural phenomenon outside the Lofoten islands. In this documentary, we follow the Arctic Philharmonic Orchestra to the top of the Ryten mountain where they perform Glass’ music overlooking Moskenesstraumen itself. With its powerful music and majestic landscapes, Descent Into The Maelstrom is an ode to the beauty and harsh living conditions of Northern Norway.