Desconstruint El Vi Català

Not Available

A route by the Catalonia wine country accompanied by the reflections of wine personalities. History, land, ecology, genetic uniqueness, local consumption, etc. Halfway between documentary and reportage this work aims to rediscover a drink that reached the Catalonia's coast 2,700 years ago, and that nowadays it's an important part of people identity. Raul Deamo directs this debut documentary. It's an independent project, funded with crowd-funding and trans-media vocation that has taken three years to complete.