Teo takes the charge the headquarters area in the Los Lagos.The reason for accepting this position is to open the chances for a scholarship in neurosurgery in the Capital,due to his first attempt was unsuccessful. In the middle of an imposing nature, the climate, the precariousness of the resources, the difficulties to move and the attitude of the locals, Teo will be introduced into a world that can not be seen only with reason, it has to be seen "From the heart"