Desecration/Resurrection

In the spring of 2010 as the British Petroleum oil spill unfolded in the Gulf of Mexico, a restored intertidal salt marsh, Ghost Nets, in the Gulf of Maine was coming back to life. This is a split screen time lapse of each of those events as they took place between April and July. The British Petroleum disaster in the Gulf of Mexico happened seven days before 'Resurrection' began recording life returning to the Ghost Nets site. The Ghost Nets site, whose restoration began in 1990 as an ecological art project, had previously been a strip mined coastal town dump. There is hope for the Gulf of Mexico and the world, even in the face of calamity.