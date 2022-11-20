Deseo carnal

Not Available

"I want to make the world a better place for men and women alike," says Cicciolina, Italy's international star of stage and screen and now Parliament. The Rise Of The Roman Empress is the compelling unofficial life story of Italy's newest member of Parliament. This unabashed sex queen believes that in order for people to be happy, she must teach them how to enjoy their lives and loves. So many Italians, so little time! The call goes out to her friends in America, "Help my people find sexual happiness." To the rescue comes the man of the decade, in his last feature film, John Holmes. Can Cicciolina and John save Rome from moral decline? Is decadence destined to rule the world? Is "Orgy Fever" going to ignite the world into a war of sexual passions?