Desert is the story of Jenny, pregnant and abandoned by her boyfriend on their wedding day and increasingly isolated as she is rejected by the people around her. Pushed to the outside, she meets a small-time debt collector - Joon - who is struggling to realise his own dreams. Joon's attempt to help Jenny find her boyfriend unravels, along with his own affairs, leaving Jenny to face truths about her life and relationships. As they grow closer, Joon reveals his true feelings for her and Jenny finally decides to demonstrate how she is feeling inside.