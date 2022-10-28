Desert Bloom

The story involves Rose Chismore's youth. She flashes back and remembers her coming-of-age. Her recollections are sometimes less than sweet, particularly those of her troubled and alcoholic step-father. Her memories of Robin, her first-love, are much happier and she also recalls her colorful Aunt Starr -- who's visit is fun but also detrimental to her family's health. The setting of 1950s Las Vegas' bomb testing is increasingly significant to the development of the story.
|Annabeth Gish
|Rose Chismore
|Jon Voight
|Jack Chismore
|JoBeth Williams
|Lily Chismore
|Ellen Barkin
|Aunt Starr
|Jay Underwood
|Robin
|Allen Garfield
|Mr. Mosol
View Full Cast >