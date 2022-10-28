1986

Desert Bloom

  • Drama
  • Family

January 21st, 1986

The story involves Rose Chismore's youth. She flashes back and remembers her coming-of-age. Her recollections are sometimes less than sweet, particularly those of her troubled and alcoholic step-father. Her memories of Robin, her first-love, are much happier and she also recalls her colorful Aunt Starr -- who's visit is fun but also detrimental to her family's health. The setting of 1950s Las Vegas' bomb testing is increasingly significant to the development of the story.

Cast

Annabeth GishRose Chismore
Jon VoightJack Chismore
JoBeth WilliamsLily Chismore
Ellen BarkinAunt Starr
Jay UnderwoodRobin
Allen GarfieldMr. Mosol

