With neither narration nor people, DESERT DREAMS dispels the notion that deserts are uninspiring and "deserted." This cinematic experience will immerse you in an unexpected world filled with life and beauty year-round--in Dry Summer, Wet Summer, Autumn, Winter, and Spring. Four years in the making and created by a filmmaker intimately acquainted with the Sonoran Desert, this multi-media production showcases 182 species of plants and animals. The sound track combines natural sounds with a kaleidoscope of flute and percussion vignettes.