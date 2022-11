Not Available

b. 1942) Director born in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Graduate from University of Jaipur (1963) and from the FTII (1966) where he was taught by Ghatak. Nephew of Mahesh Kaul. Often acted in Film Institute student films in the mid-60s, and appeared as actor in Basu Chatterjee’s Sara Akash (1969). Received Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship (1974-6). Part of the YUKT Collective that made Ghashiram Kotwal.