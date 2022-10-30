Not Available

Camel racing is a popular sport in the Middle East. In past years, thousands of young boys have been trafficked from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Mauritania and other countries to work as jockeys in the UAE under excruciating conditions. Over the last 10 years, some governments have tried to put an end to the use of child jockeys. Desert Riders will examine the situation before and since these government policies were enacted, as well as the difficult journey to retrieve and recuperate these children