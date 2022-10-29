Not Available

An aging Irish businessman, an aspiring Australian actress, a retired American baseball player and a widowed British bodyguard attempt to complete the four most difficult ultra marathon races on Earth-- a goal previously only attempted by professional athletes. The four races bring them to the world's most picturesque and brutal deserts in Chile, China, Egypt and Antarctica, where they will push their bodies, minds and spirits to their limits. Desert Runners chronicles the intense, year-long journey of these dedicated runners and the many obstacles that they face - both expected and unexpected,external and internal - and provides an intimate view into the complex ways human beings deal with heartbreak and triumph.