2002

Desert Saints

  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 9th, 2002

Studio

Sagg Main Productions

Kiefer Sutherland is a hard-edged hit man. Known as the world's best professional killer, Sutherland is living a life of detached solitude when he is given an assignment that pairs him up with a sultry hitchhiker (Melora Walters). Before long, he finds there is more to her than meets the eye, as he becomes entangled deeper and deeper into a web of fatal lies and double-crosses.

Cast

Melora WaltersBennie Harper
Shawn WoodsLarson
Rachel TicotinDora
Beth GrantLou
Jamey SheridanAgent George Scanlon
Leslie StefansonAgent Donna Marbury

View Full Cast >

Images