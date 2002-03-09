Desert Saints

2002

Kiefer Sutherland is a hard-edged hit man. Known as the world's best professional killer, Sutherland is living a life of detached solitude when he is given an assignment that pairs him up with a sultry hitchhiker (Melora Walters). Before long, he finds there is more to her than meets the eye, as he becomes entangled deeper and deeper into a web of fatal lies and double-crosses.