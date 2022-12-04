Not Available

Filmed along the border between Argentina and Chile, "Desert Series II – Payogasta" is the next chapter in Price's luscious landscape project, "Sea Series" (2008-2016). Price makes use of the optical and mechanical possibilities of analog cinema, and the incredible landscape of the Andean mountains to create alchemical spells that swirl across the screen. Desert Series II – Payogasta is one of a few new films created by this celebrated avant-garde filmmaker, as part of Media City Film Festival's Underground Mines project.