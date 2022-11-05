Desert Sky

Not Available

The few survivors of a deserted city, sometime in the near future, are left with no water or food but somehow manage to survive. In a hospital, a lonely scientist, Foteini, is helping a patient with amnesia to recover. She also meets an actor named Aias (Ajax) – who often visits his sick sister – and becomes romantically involved with him. Foteini is swept away by love; Aias, however, is unprepared for such strong emotions. Their separation brings Foteini to the house of the amnesiac, and he takes care of her, up to the moment that she discovers a photo of hers among his things. In the meantime, Aias brings his sister back home from the hospital. While it is getting darker, with clouds gathering in the sky, Foteini and Aias wander the city and meet in the rain.