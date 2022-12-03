Not Available

Seven years after the fact, the true story of Desert Storm is coming into view. Despite the dominance of the Coalition victory, the outcome was by no means certain when the fighting began. DESERT STORM: THE ULTIMATE WAR uses the testimony of many high ranking American officers to tell the complete tale of the first real test of the new military. In their remarkable stories, an intimate portrait of the war emerges, much different from the sanitized version the world saw nightly on CNN. Learn of the revolutionary weapons systems that lived up to their billing in their first real test and those that didn't. And discover how the lessons learned in Iraq have already reshaped the American military, further honing a fighting force transformed since Vietnam.