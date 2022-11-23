Not Available

Alice Barnett considers herself a good Christian woman, having obeyed the Ten Commandments all her life. Her 40 year old son loves her, but he lives a town away and his time is much occupied with his growing family. So Alice is lonely. After hearing several messages about the Rapture, she day-dreams about that Biblical prophetic event and is confident that she will be among the chosen ones. But, what if she isn't among the chosen? She would be left to deal with a world overrun by heathens during the time of tribulation foretold in the Bible. Finding an "escape clause" in a Bible passage from the Book of Revelation, Alice undertakes a frantic attempt to insure that she will be among the saved.