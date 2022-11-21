Not Available

Stephen Bulfield, the creative genius behind Sirocco, wanted to take his masterpiece into the new millennium. His wish involved totally remastering the rushes and digitally recutting the entire program at a sizzling new pace to the original breathtaking score. Seven men, trapped in a desert of their own passions, are brought together by a mysterious and sensual 'desert man'; the soldier who's infatuated with his comanding officer; the photographer who's captivated by his model; the artist with his craving for company; the young men making love for the first time in the ocean. Erotically charged and truly sensual, Sirocco brings together eight spectacular men in an epic story of scorching heat and desperate passions.