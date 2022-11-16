Desh Premee

Not Available

Master Dinanth (Amitabh Bachchan) is a freedom fighter and led the war against the British in 1942 and eventually won the independence in 1947. But after independence, the people's love for their country seems to be diminishing and they are too busy betraying it like rich businessman Thakur Pratab Singh (Amjad Khan). Masterji finds out about Thakur Pratab Singh's illegal activities such as smuggling of weapons and ammunition and gets him arrested. In revenge for putting him in prison, Pratab Singh gets Masterji's wife Bharati (Sharmila Tagore) and daughter Priti (Parveen Babi) kidnapped by Thakur's partner in crime Sher Singh (Kader Khan) to try and change his ways but to no avail. Thakur also provokes an attack on Masterji's home by the local villagers who accuse Dinanath of betraying his country and he is forced to flee his home with his young son Raju. His wife becomes a victim of leprosy and escapes from Sher Singh leaving her daughter Priti in a friend's care.