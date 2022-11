Not Available

Raja (Kamal R. Khan) leaves the rural life behind and heads for the big city of Mumbai to pursue his dreams. But when he inadvertently gets involved in a drug deal gone bad soon after his arrival, everything is put into jeopardy. He meets the lovely Sonia (Gracy Singh), who works for a notorious narcotics dealer to pay for her young brother's care. Now, Raja is trying to save their lives in this drama that co-stars Harshita Bhatt and Kim Sharma.