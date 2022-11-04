An overweight teenage girl (Lara Wendel) walks in on her mother (Stephania Sandrelli) having a three-way. She later confronts her mother and gets her birthday cake shoved in her face. She then tries to commit suicide, but survives and loses a lot of weight. Now attractive to boys and men for the first time, she turns into a world-class tease, manipulating a smitten boy her age, her mother's middle-age jerk of boyfriend, an older would-be revolutionary, and so on.
|Stefania Sandrelli
|Viola
|Orso Maria Guerrini
|Quinto
|Lara Wendel
|Desideria
|Klaus Löwitsch
|Tiberi
|Vittorio Mezzogiorno
|Erostrato
|Lory Del Santo
