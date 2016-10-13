2016

Desierto

  • Thriller
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 13th, 2016

Studio

Itaca Films

A group of Mexican emigrants attempts to cross the Mexican-US border. What begins as a hopeful journey to seek a new life becomes a harrowing and primal fight for survival when a deranged, rifle-toting vigilante and his loyal Belgian Malinois dog chase the group of unarmed men and women through the treacherous borderland. In the harsh, unforgiving desert terrain, the odds are stacked firmly against them as they continuously discover there’s nowhere to hide from the unrelenting, merciless killer.

Cast

Gael García BernalMoises
Jeffrey Dean MorganSam
Alondra HidalgoAdela
Diego CatañoMechas
Oscar FloresRamiro
Marco PérezLobo

View Full Cast >

Images