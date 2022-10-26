1933

Design for Living

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 28th, 1933

Studio

Paramount

Two Americans sharing a flat in Paris, playwright Tom Chambers and painter George Curtis, fall for free-spirited Gilda Farrell. When she can't make up her mind which one of them she prefers, she proposes a "gentleman's agreement": She will move in with them as a friend and critic of their work, but they will never have sex. But when Tom goes to London to supervise a production of one of his plays, leaving Gilda alone with George, how long will their gentleman's agreement last?

Cast

Gary CooperGeorge Curtis
Miriam HopkinsGilda Farrell
Edward Everett HortonMax Plunkett
Franklin PangbornMr. Douglas, Theatrical Producer
Isabel JewellPlunkett's Stenographer
Jane DarwellCurtis' Housekeeper

