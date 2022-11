Not Available

Laszlo Moholy-Nagy originally shot "Design Workshops" as a silent film to which he lectured when he presented the program of the Institute of Design. Now, after many years an added commentary and music. The film records students, faculty, and projects of the School of the early 1940s. It animates, as only film can, Moholy-Nagy's two English-language books on Bauhaus education, The New Vision & Vision in Motion.