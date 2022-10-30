1958

Desire Under the Elms

  • Drama
  • Romance

Release Date

March 11th, 1958

Studio

Don Hartman Productions

Ephraim Cabot is an old man of amazing vitality who loves his New England farm with a greedy passion. Hating him, and sharing his greed, are the sons of two wives Cabot has overworked into early graves. Most bitter is Eben, whose mother had owned most of the farm, and who feels who should be sole heir. When the old man brings home a new wife, Anna, she becomes a fierce contender to inherit the farm. Two of the sons leave when Eben gives them the fare in return for their shares of the farm. Meanwhile, Anna tries to cause some sparks by rubbing up against Eben.

Cast

Anthony PerkinsAbel Cabot
Burl IvesÉphraïm Cabot
Pernell RobertsPierre Cabot
Frank OvertonSimeon Cabot
Rebecca WellesLucinda Cabot
Jean WillesFlorence Cabot

