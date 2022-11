Not Available

Silvia Gruner was born in Mexico City (Mexico)in 1959. She obtained a degree in the Fine Arts at the Betzalel Academy of Art and Design in Jerusalem, and a Masters in the Fine Arts at the Massachusetts College of Art, Boston (US). Her first works in the mid-eighties were performances, which she recorded on 8-mm. film. These include “El Pecado Original/Reproducción”, “Desnudo desciende”, “Desnudo con alcatraces” y “Arena” – all produced in 1986.